Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Photo: Reuters
US judge orders toughest prison sentence so far in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
- Barry Croft was sentenced to 19 years and seven months for his role in a far-right militia plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over Covid policies
- Croft’s fellow militia leader, Adam Fox, was sentenced a day earlier to 16 years in prison. Both were found guilty of charges including kidnapping conspiracy
