Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Photo: Reuters
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US judge orders toughest prison sentence so far in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

  • Barry Croft was sentenced to 19 years and seven months for his role in a far-right militia plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over Covid policies
  • Croft’s fellow militia leader, Adam Fox, was sentenced a day earlier to 16 years in prison. Both were found guilty of charges including kidnapping conspiracy

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:19am, 29 Dec, 2022

