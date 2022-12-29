National guard members check on residents in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday following a winter storm. Photo: AP
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo, New York for victims of deadly blizzard
- More than 30 deaths have been reported in western New York state from the winter storm that has raged across much of the country
- The National Guard went door-to-door to check on people who had lost power. Authorities also faced the grim possibility of finding more victims
National guard members check on residents in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday following a winter storm. Photo: AP