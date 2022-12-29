An In-N-Out Burger fast-food restaurant in California. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Man arrested on hate crime charges after racist rant caught on video at California restaurant

  • Two friends of Asian descent were recording a video when Jordan Krah approached them ‘unprovoked’ and caused them to fear for their safety, according to police
  • Later, Krah can be heard asking the friends if they are ‘Japanese or Korean’ and then asks: ‘You’re Kim Jong-un’s boyfriend, huh?’

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 6:59am, 29 Dec, 2022

