A worker organises cannabis flowers on Thursday before the opening of New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary, in Manhattan. Photo: Reuters
New York’s first legal recreational marijuana shop opens
- The dispensary was opened in New York City’s East Village by Housing Works, a non-profit organisation that fights homelessness and Aids
- New York’s marijuana sales will be taxed at 13.5 per cent, revenue that will go to schools, public housing, addiction services and mental health services
