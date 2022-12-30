Donald Trump’s released tax returns are the first complete look into his tax records for the years he was running for office and in the White House. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s released tax returns give first glimpse at data he fought to hide
- The documents shed light on the sources of the president’s earnings and the taxes he paid, including one year where he paid nothing in federal income tax
- The returns also give more detail into how Trump benefited from his 2017 tax cut law, which included levy breaks and expanded write-offs for some top earners
