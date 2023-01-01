Infectious disease experts are worried about the rise of Covid-19 Omicron subvariant XBB in the United States. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Concerns over 40 per cent of US Covid cases caused by Omicron subvariant XBB
- Although concerned about Covid-19 cases in China, infectious disease experts are increasingly worried about the XBB.1.5 subvariant in US
- It is ‘probably the worst variant that the world is facing right now’, said Dr Michael Osterholm, an expert at the University of Minnesota
Infectious disease experts are worried about the rise of Covid-19 Omicron subvariant XBB in the United States. Photo: AFP