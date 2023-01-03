A woman waves a flag and cheers on truckers in protest of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Canada, in January 2022. Photo: TNS
Plans for another ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada scrapped
- The decision was announced by organiser James Bauder, one of dozens arrested for the trucker protests that blocked parts of Ottawa and shut border crossings
- The federal government’s decision invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time to break up the blockades
