US death row inmate Amber McLaughlin faces death by lethal injection on Tuesday. Photo:US Federal Public Defender Office via AP
US may execute openly transgender woman in first such case

  • Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die by lethal injection on Tuesday for killing an ex-girlfriend in 2003
  • She is seeking clemency from Missouri Governor Mike Parson in a petition focusing on her traumatic childhood and mental health issues

Associated Press
Updated: 6:02am, 3 Jan, 2023

