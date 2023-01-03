US Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was a simple up-or-down vote from realizing his dream of becoming one of the country’s top statesmen on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Kevin McCarthy struggles for top spot in new Republican-led US Congress
- Kevin McCarthy scrambles to line up enough Republican votes to win election as speaker of the House of Representatives
- A handful of right-wing holdouts have warned they will not support the congressman’s bid to be one of the country’s top statesmen
