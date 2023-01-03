US Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was a simple up-or-down vote from realizing his dream of becoming one of the country’s top statesmen on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was a simple up-or-down vote from realizing his dream of becoming one of the country’s top statesmen on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Politics
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

Kevin McCarthy struggles for top spot in new Republican-led US Congress

  • Kevin McCarthy scrambles to line up enough Republican votes to win election as speaker of the House of Representatives
  • A handful of right-wing holdouts have warned they will not support the congressman’s bid to be one of the country’s top statesmen

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:23am, 3 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was a simple up-or-down vote from realizing his dream of becoming one of the country’s top statesmen on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was a simple up-or-down vote from realizing his dream of becoming one of the country’s top statesmen on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE