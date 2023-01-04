Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried (centre) arrives for a plea hearing in New York on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud
- The ex-cryptocurrency boss, who is accused of cheating investors and looting customer deposits, will face trial in October
- His lawyers have asked that the identity of the guarantors for Bankman-Fried’s US$250 million bail be kept secret, citing threats to his parents
