Actor Jeremy Renner attends a movie premiere in Los Angeles in July 2017. Photo: AFP
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was helping stranded driver when run over by snow plough
- The Avengers star, who is in critical but stable condition after an accident involving his own vehicle, is ‘always helping others’, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve says
- Renner’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in The Hurt Locker helped turn him into a household name.
