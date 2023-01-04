Actor Jeremy Renner attends a movie premiere in Los Angeles in July 2017. Photo: AFP
Actor Jeremy Renner attends a movie premiere in Los Angeles in July 2017. Photo: AFP
Fame and celebrity
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  United States & Canada

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was helping stranded driver when run over by snow plough

  • The Avengers star, who is in critical but stable condition after an accident involving his own vehicle, is ‘always helping others’, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve says
  • Renner’s Oscar-nominated portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in The Hurt Locker helped turn him into a household name.

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:24am, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Actor Jeremy Renner attends a movie premiere in Los Angeles in July 2017. Photo: AFP
Actor Jeremy Renner attends a movie premiere in Los Angeles in July 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE