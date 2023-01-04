The wreckage of a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, on Monday. Photo: San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office via AP
Tesla driver in California arrested, suspected of intentionally driving off cliff with woman, children in car
- Tesla plunged 75-metres down a cliff called Devil’s Slide in Northern California
- The driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse
