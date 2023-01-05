A highly trained bottlenose dolphin wears a harness equipped with a camera and sonar devices for it’s mission to find enemy mines. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS/File
US Navy wants to retire its minehunting dolphins, but tech hasn’t caught up yet
- US Navy has been training dolphins and sea lions to detect undersea threats since the 1960s, but wants to replace them with drones and other new sensors
- But those dolphins and sea lions can still do their jobs better than that new technology
