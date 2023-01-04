An empty raft stranded in Florida Keys, USA, after at least 500 migrants landed in the area over New Year’s weekend. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds of migrants land in Florida over New Year’s weekend, prompting closure of national park
- National Park Service announced closure to allow law enforcement and medical personnel to evaluate the migrants before transporting them to Key West
- US Border Patrol and coastguard along South Florida and the Keys have been experiencing the largest increase of migrations by boat in nearly a decade
