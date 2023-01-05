US congressman Kevin McCarthy listens to votes being cast on Wednesday as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington. Photo: AP
Kevin McCarthy failing in new US House speaker bid despite Donald Trump plea
- The Republican leader continues to be short of the votes he needs, leaving Congress gridlocked in a marathon series of ballots
- Trump urged his party’s lawmakers to vote for McCarthy, telling them not to ‘turn a great triumph into a giant and embarrassing defeat’
