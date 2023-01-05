Rick Singer arrives at the courthouse in Boston for his sentencing in the ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions bribery case on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rick Singer arrives at the courthouse in Boston for his sentencing in the ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions bribery case on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US college scam mastermind Rick Singer gets 3.5 years in prison

  • The admissions bribery scheme ensnared celebrities and other wealthy parents who bought their children’s way into top-tier universities like Stanford and Yale
  • Those jailed for their part in the scandal include Full House actress Lori Loughlin and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman

Associated Press

Updated: 5:31am, 5 Jan, 2023

