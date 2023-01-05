Police tape surrounds the crime scene in Enoch, Utah, where eight members of a family were killed. Photo: AP
Family of 8, including 5 children, shot dead in Utah home
- The victims were found when police carried out a welfare check at the house in Enoch, a town of about 8,000 people located 400km south of Salt Lake City
- The deceased were well known in the small southern Utah town and the community was ‘reeling’ and ‘hurting’ at the news, city manager Rob Dotson said
