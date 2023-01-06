Haitian migrants who hope to apply for asylum in the US wait to register their names in Reynosa, Mexico on December 21 on the other side of the border with McAllen, Texas. Photo: AP
US government to restrict Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians who cross border illegally
- The move, announced on Thursday, is a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the US illegally
- The Biden administration will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work subject to background checks
