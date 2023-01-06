US House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to a member inside the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Kevin McCarthy fails on 7th US House speaker vote as Republican opponents balk at concessions
- On the third day of deadlock in the House, 20 Republican lawmakers again held out to deny McCarthy the 218 votes needed to be named speaker
- McCarthy has offered his Republican detractors concessions, including a simpler way to oust him should he ultimately win the election for the job
