‘Taliban 20’: the rebel Republicans digging in against Kevin McCarthy’s US House speaker bid

  • About 20 hardline Republicans in the US House of Representatives oppose Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the next speaker
  • The renegade Republicans were given their unflattering nickname by frustrated lawmakers from their own side

Agencies

Updated: 2:35pm, 6 Jan, 2023

