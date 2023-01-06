Moonlight Pulido is one of the victims, mostly women, who were either forcibly or coercively sterilised by the Californian government. Photo: AP
California’s last-ditch attempt to find 600 forced sterilisation victims owed compensation

  • Californian government is searching for 600 people who were sterilised as part of a eugenics movement, or while in prison, and are eligible for compensation
  • There’s one year left before the US$4.5 million programme shuts down – an advertising campaign is underway in the hope victims’ friends or relatives will see

Associated Press
Updated: 6:38pm, 6 Jan, 2023

