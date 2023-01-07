US House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy gives two thumbs up after casting his own vote for himself in the 12th round of voting for a new speaker in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US House speaker fight: Kevin McCarthy nearer to victory as some rebels flip
- The senior Republican was able to convince some conservative holdouts to support him, though he was still short of the votes needed in a dramatic 12th ballot
- The turnaround came after McCarthy agreed to many of the rebels’ demands, including reinstatement of a rule allowing any 1 member to call a vote to oust him
