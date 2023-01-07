US congresswoman Nancy Mace holds her dog after the eleventh vote for House speaker in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
US congresswoman Nancy Mace holds her dog after the eleventh vote for House speaker in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Bored US lawmakers bring pets, comics as Kevin McCarthy’s speaker fight drags on

  • Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who brought her dog, Libby, to the House floor, says ‘there are no rules right now’ when asked if the pooch was allowed
  • Other lawmakers were photographed reading, playing games on their devices or yawning and slumping in their seats as the marathon voting continued

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 3:43am, 7 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US congresswoman Nancy Mace holds her dog after the eleventh vote for House speaker in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
US congresswoman Nancy Mace holds her dog after the eleventh vote for House speaker in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE