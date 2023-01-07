The emerging deal Kevin McCarthy is discussing to make him speaker of the House would propose a roughly US$75 billion cut in defence spending at a time when the US is intent on backing Ukraine against the Russian invasion and grows more wary of China’s stepped up aggression toward Taiwan. Part of the agreement being discussed would be to cap financial year 2024 spending across government at 2022 levels, according to three people familiar with the discussions. National defence spending, which primarily funds the Pentagon, was about US$782 billion in financial year 2022 and rose US$75 billion to US$857 billion in 2023. Shares of defence contractors declined on the news. McCarthy’s idea will not sit well with most Republican defence hawks on the armed services and appropriations panels, who for years have pushed for major increases in national security. Those lawmakers such as Michael McCaul and Mike Gallagher have so far backed McCarthy. It would also need to get sign-off from Democrats and the Senate. “If report of this deal are accurate, it doesn’t reflect the will of the party or the will of Americans and imperils our national security,” said Roger Zakheim, the Washington director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and former general counsel on the House Armed Services Committee. Indeed, one person familiar with the matter said the issue came up on a call McCarthy had with Republicans on Friday and that defence hawks were concerned about it. Regardless of who becomes House speaker, Republicans will push China priorities The 2023 spending boost underscored bipartisan concerns about rising inflation, strategic competition with China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was also the only way to receive Republican support for the annual defence authorisation bill and the omnibus spending bill containing the Pentagon’s budget as well. “China and Russia are watching,” former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney wrote in a tweet that included a link to the Bloomberg story. “If @GOPLeader agreed to weaken our national defense for his own personal gain, that will be his legacy, and our nation will suffer.” Some holdouts against McCarthy such as congressman Matt Gaetz are also fierce opponents of continued military assistance for Ukraine, and have threatened to try to block additional aid. The Biden administration announced on Friday a new package of assistance including about 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, for Ukraine’s military.