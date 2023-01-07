Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
6-year-old pupil shoots US teacher, who suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’
- The child was taken into custody after wounding the 30-year-old woman with a handgun during a classroom altercation
- The incident was not an accident, police added
