Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Gun violence in the US
World /  United States & Canada

6-year-old pupil shoots US teacher, who suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’

  • The child was taken into custody after wounding the 30-year-old woman with a handgun during a classroom altercation
  • The incident was not an accident, police added

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:04am, 7 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE