Hoda Muthana during an interview in Roj detention camp in Syria in November. Photo: AP / The News Movement
Alabama woman who joined IS in 2014 hopes to return to US from Syria camp

  • Hoda Muthana said she was brainwashed by online traffickers into joining IS in 2014. She says she hopes to return to the US and serve prison time if necessary
  • The Obama administration cancelled her citizenship in 2016, saying Muthana’s father was an accredited Yemeni diplomat at the time she was born

Associated Press
Updated: 3:05am, 9 Jan, 2023

