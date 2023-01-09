Hoda Muthana during an interview in Roj detention camp in Syria in November. Photo: AP / The News Movement
Alabama woman who joined IS in 2014 hopes to return to US from Syria camp
- Hoda Muthana said she was brainwashed by online traffickers into joining IS in 2014. She says she hopes to return to the US and serve prison time if necessary
- The Obama administration cancelled her citizenship in 2016, saying Muthana’s father was an accredited Yemeni diplomat at the time she was born
