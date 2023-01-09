Joe Biden listens to US Customs and Border Protection police as he looks at a fake battery used for smuggling drugs on the Bridge of the Americas border crossing between Mexico and the US in El Paso, Texas on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border
- It is Biden’s first trip to the region as US president as Republicans hammer him for being soft on border security
- Republican Governor Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter that said the ‘chaos’ at the border was the ‘direct result’ of the president’s failure to enforce federal laws
