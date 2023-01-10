Tesla’s China chief Tom Zhu speaks at a delivery ceremony for China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicles in the Shanghai Gigafactory in December 2019. Photo: Reuters
Who is Tesla’s Tom Zhu, the Chinese exec praised by Elon Musk for ‘burning the 3am oil’?
- Zhu Xiaotong, who has been with Tesla since 2014, describes himself as ‘tenacious’ and is known for his hands-on work ethic
- Reports, YouTube videos show Zhu as being wholly committed to Tesla, with former and current staff describing him as pragmatic and responsive
