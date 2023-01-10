Former US President Donald Trump announces a third run for president at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022. Photo: AP
Georgia grand jury completes Donald Trump investigation, unclear if charges coming
- The panel looking into whether the ex-US president and his allies unlawfully tried to interfere in the state’s 2020 election result has issued its final report
- The jurors recommended that their findings be released, and a court hearing later this month will determine if the report will be made public
Former US President Donald Trump announces a third run for president at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022. Photo: AP