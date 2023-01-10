US President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at El Paso International Airport in Texas on Sunday. Photo: AP
Potentially classified files from Joe Biden’s VP term found in Washington office
- The US Justice Department is reviewing the documents, which were discovered by the president’s personal lawyers at the Penn Biden Centre
- US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch, a Trump appointee, has been asked to look into the matter
US President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at El Paso International Airport in Texas on Sunday. Photo: AP