Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and US President Joe Biden embrace at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AP
US, Mexico discuss economy, drug gangs and migration as ‘3 amigos’ meet for summit
- Joe Biden is visiting Mexico for the first time as president to meet President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- US, Mexican and Canadian leaders are gathering for what’s colloquially known as the ‘three amigos summit’
