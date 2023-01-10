Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and US President Joe Biden embrace at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AP
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and US President Joe Biden embrace at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico on Monday. Photo: AP
US, Mexico discuss economy, drug gangs and migration as ‘3 amigos’ meet for summit

  • Joe Biden is visiting Mexico for the first time as president to meet President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
  • US, Mexican and Canadian leaders are gathering for what’s colloquially known as the ‘three amigos summit’

Reuters
Updated: 12:37pm, 10 Jan, 2023

