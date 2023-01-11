Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his sentencing hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Daily Mail via AP
Long-time Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to 5 months in jail for tax fraud
- He had earlier pleaded guilty in a deal that saw him testify against his former company, helping prosecutors win a conviction on similar tax charges
- Weisselberg did not, however, implicate the former president, who is again seeking the White House in 2024, in any crime
