US President Joe Biden at the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden
Joe Biden ‘surprised’ by classified documents discovery in his old office, vows cooperation

  • Classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice-president found at an office he used at a Washington think tank
  • Discovery draws comparisons to former president Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents after he left office

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:22am, 11 Jan, 2023

