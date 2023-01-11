The home where where former Brazilian far-right president Jair Bolsonaro is staying in the gated community of Encore Resort at Reunion in Kissimmee, Florida. Photo: AFP
Jair Bolsonaro finds a refuge in Florida home of Brazilian ex-UFC star Jose Aldo, near Disney World

  • Brazil’s ex-president is staying near Disney World at the Orlando-area home of Brazilian ex-UFC champion Jose Aldo
  • He was staying in Florida while his supporters launched a brazen attack on Brazil’s capital over the weekend

Bloomberg

Updated: 1:30pm, 11 Jan, 2023

