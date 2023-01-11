The United States FAA is working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | Widespread flight delays across US during system outage

  • More than 760 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States as of Wednesday 6.30am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed
  • The Federal Aviation Administration was working to restore the Notam system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:31pm, 11 Jan, 2023

