The United States FAA is working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information. Photo: EPA-EFE
breaking | Widespread flight delays across US during system outage
- More than 760 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the United States as of Wednesday 6.30am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed
- The Federal Aviation Administration was working to restore the Notam system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures
