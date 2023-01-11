XXXTentacion attending the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2017. Photo: AFP
Suspects in rapper XXXTentacion’s death to face trial fours years after killing
- Three suspects could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder, while a fourth man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year
- XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was in his BMW when masked gunmen blocked his car, shot him and grabbed a bag containing US$50,000 cash
