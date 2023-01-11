A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool. Photo: Handout/Pasadena Fire Dept
‘Hero’ bystanders save US family after driver crashes Tesla into pool
- A Tesla driver accidentally accelerated through a wall surrounding a Pasadena home, plunging the car, and its three passengers into a backyard pool
- Two preschool teachers nearby saw the car fall into the pool and saved the passengers from drowning
