‘Hero’ bystanders save US family after driver crashes Tesla into pool

  • A Tesla driver accidentally accelerated through a wall surrounding a Pasadena home, plunging the car, and its three passengers into a backyard pool
  • Two preschool teachers nearby saw the car fall into the pool and saved the passengers from drowning

Business InsiderTribune News Service
Updated: 9:43pm, 11 Jan, 2023

