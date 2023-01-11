US First Lady Jill Biden walks out of the White House to board Marine One with husband President Joe Biden. Photo: AP
US First Lady Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion above right eye after cancer screening
- President Biden accompanied his wife to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Maryland, where she was to undergo the outpatient procedure
- Known as ‘Mohs’ surgery, the procedure involves cutting away thin layers of skin and examining each layer individually for signs of cancer
