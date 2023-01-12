A study of 96 Anolis cristatellus lizards found that 33 genes within the lizard genome were repeatedly associated with urbanisation. Photo: AP
A study of 96 Anolis cristatellus lizards found that 33 genes within the lizard genome were repeatedly associated with urbanisation. Photo: AP
Animals
World /  United States & Canada

Scientists chase down lizards in Puerto Rico to study how they genetically morph to survive urban life

  • The Puerto Rican crested anole lizard has sprouted special scales to better cling to smooth surfaces like walls and windows
  • As urbanisation accelerates globally, researchers hope to understand how organisms adapt and how humans can design cities to support all species

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:00am, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A study of 96 Anolis cristatellus lizards found that 33 genes within the lizard genome were repeatedly associated with urbanisation. Photo: AP
A study of 96 Anolis cristatellus lizards found that 33 genes within the lizard genome were repeatedly associated with urbanisation. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE