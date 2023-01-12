The victim of a fatal stabbing in Toronto on December 18, 2022 has been identified as Ken Lee. Photo: Toronto Police
Toronto man Ken Lee identified as victim of fatal swarming by 8 teen girls
- Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds – who are believed to have met on social media – are facing second-degree murder charges
- Investigators said they think the girls were trying to take a bottle of alcohol from the victim, 59
