The victim of a fatal stabbing in Toronto on December 18, 2022 has been identified as Ken Lee. Photo: Toronto Police
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Toronto on December 18, 2022 has been identified as Ken Lee. Photo: Toronto Police
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Toronto man Ken Lee identified as victim of fatal swarming by 8 teen girls

  • Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds – who are believed to have met on social media – are facing second-degree murder charges
  • Investigators said they think the girls were trying to take a bottle of alcohol from the victim, 59

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:46am, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Toronto on December 18, 2022 has been identified as Ken Lee. Photo: Toronto Police
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Toronto on December 18, 2022 has been identified as Ken Lee. Photo: Toronto Police
READ FULL ARTICLE