US President Joe Biden speaks at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden
World /  United States & Canada

Biden aides find second batch of classified documents at new location, reports say

  • The files were found at a site separate from the Washington think tank office where materials dating from Biden’s vice-presidency were discovered
  • US lawmakers have asked for a damage assessment and a briefing on the retention of classified documents by both Biden and Trump

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:14am, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
US President Joe Biden speaks at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE