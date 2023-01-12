US President Joe Biden speaks at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
Biden aides find second batch of classified documents at new location, reports say
- The files were found at a site separate from the Washington think tank office where materials dating from Biden’s vice-presidency were discovered
- US lawmakers have asked for a damage assessment and a briefing on the retention of classified documents by both Biden and Trump
