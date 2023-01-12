German model Tatjana Patitz smiles as she presents the new catalogue of the Otto group in Hamburg in December 2006. Photo: Reuters
Original supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies aged 56
- Along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, Patitz appeared in the smouldering video to George Michael’s hit ‘Freedom!’
- Vogue magazine described her as always seeming separate from other supermodels, calling her ‘a force to be reckoned with’
German model Tatjana Patitz smiles as she presents the new catalogue of the Otto group in Hamburg in December 2006. Photo: Reuters