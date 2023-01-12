German model Tatjana Patitz smiles as she presents the new catalogue of the Otto group in Hamburg in December 2006. Photo: Reuters
Original supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies aged 56

  • Along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, Patitz appeared in the smouldering video to George Michael’s hit ‘Freedom!’
  • Vogue magazine described her as always seeming separate from other supermodels, calling her ‘a force to be reckoned with’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:50am, 12 Jan, 2023

