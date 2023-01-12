The weedy sea dragon parents swim together at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego. Photo:TNS
The weedy sea dragon parents swim together at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego. Photo:TNS
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Female sea dragon transferred her eggs to a male, who is pregnant and ready to give birth

  • For the first time, a San Diego aquarium coaxed a female weedy sea dragon into transferring some of her eggs to a male, who could give birth in weeks
  • Scientists say sea dragons, sea horses and pipefish are the only animals on Earth whose males get pregnant and give birth

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 8:10pm, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The weedy sea dragon parents swim together at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego. Photo:TNS
The weedy sea dragon parents swim together at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego. Photo:TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE