The weedy sea dragon parents swim together at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego. Photo:TNS
Female sea dragon transferred her eggs to a male, who is pregnant and ready to give birth
- For the first time, a San Diego aquarium coaxed a female weedy sea dragon into transferring some of her eggs to a male, who could give birth in weeks
- Scientists say sea dragons, sea horses and pipefish are the only animals on Earth whose males get pregnant and give birth
The weedy sea dragon parents swim together at the Birch Aquarium in San Diego. Photo:TNS