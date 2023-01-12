Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Photo: Reuters
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has recovered US$5 billion, lawyer reveals
- More than US$5 billion of cash, liquid cryptocurrency and liquid investment securities have been located, plans to raise further US$4.6 billion, lawyer says
- Bankman-Fried filed for bankruptcy even though FTX was valued at US$32 billion a year ago – he is accused of ‘epic’ fraud costing people billions of dollars
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Photo: Reuters