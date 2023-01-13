US President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters on classified documents in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden defends handling of classified documents after new batch found at his home
- The US president says the files were found in his Corvette’s locked garage, not ‘sitting out in the street’
- Attorney General Merrick Garland is weighing whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate the matter
US President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters on classified documents in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP