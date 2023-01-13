Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, leader of The Proud Boys, holds a US flag during a protest in Miami, Florida, in July 2021. Photo: TNS
Proud Boys ‘took aim’ at US democracy, prosecutor tells January 6 trial
- One of the most high-profile Capitol attack trials has begun, 2 years after Trump supporters stormed the building
- Henry ‘Enrique’ Tarrio and 4 other leaders are accused of engaging in sedition by using force to try to keep Trump in office after he lost the 2020 election
