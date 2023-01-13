Residents join community and business leaders for a rally in New York’s Chinatown in January 2022 to denounce recent acts of violence against Asian-Americans, including the attacks on Michelle Go and Yao Pan Ma. Photo: AFP
New York man pleads guilty to hate crime in Chinese immigrant’s death
- Jarrod Powell, 51, is expected to get a 22-year prison sentence for the 2021 death of Yao Pan Ma
- The killing drew national attention as part of a rise in hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans in New York and around the country
