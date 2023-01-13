TikTokker ‘Waffler’ had nearly 2 million followers watching his wacky food antics. Photo: Youtube
TikTokker ‘Waffler’, known for his adventurous food content, dies suddenly age 33
- He had 1.8 million followers on TikTok where he shared his enthusiasm for trying strange food items such as a massive fruit loop and canned cheeseburger
- His brother Clayton announced that Waffler, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, died from a suspected heart attack – he said he ‘loved making people happy’
