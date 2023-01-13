Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to seven further charges of sexual misconduct. Photo: AP
Actor Kevin Spacey denies 7 more sex offence charges in UK
- The 63-year-old star of Oscar-winning film American Beauty and drama series House of Cards appeared in court in London via videolink
- Spacey’s stellar career has been halted by large numbers of allegations of sexual offences although he has not been convicted of any crime
Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to seven further charges of sexual misconduct. Photo: AP