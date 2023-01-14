A pedestrian passes security barricades in front of Trump Tower in New York in February 2021. Photo: AP
Trump Organization fined US$1.6 million for tax fraud
- While the penalty is the largest allowed under state law, it represents a small portion of the firm’s revenue
- Ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg, who worked for Trump’s family, was sentenced to 5 months in jail earlier this week after he testified as the prosecution’s star witness
